Voting open for 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Online voting for the 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target opened Wednesday to fans, media and players. Voting ends 11:59 PM Pacific Time on Friday, July 1.

League staff reviewed performance metrics from the current 2022 season to categorize players in the positions where they are most utilized. For the first time ever, fans, media and players will be asked to pick a lineup of players. All-Star nominees can be selected in seven specific positions: goalkeeper, right back, center back, left back, defensive midfielder, attacking midfielder, and forward/winger.

Over 400 players are on the ballot in 2022. In previous years, media selected the top eight nominees from each club. The voting in 2022 allows voters more options to pick the best lineup.

26 players will be selected for the All-Star Game on August 10 at Allianz Field, home of Minnesota United FC - ticket info

  • 12 players determined by a combined vote of fan, media and players
  • 12 players will be selected by MLS All-Star head coach Adrian Heath of the host team Minnesota United
  • 2 players selected by MLS Commissioner Don Garber
  • The full roster will be announced in August

Selecting the 12th player via voting:

  • Players, fans and reporters will cast their votes for 11 players. The top player in each position from the combined vote will be named an All-Star.
  • The twelfth player honored will be the one with the next-highest amount of votes overall (fans, media and players)
11 days of voting

Fans can vote on on MLSsoccer.com or the MLS app.

  • Voting starts: June 21 - Noon ET
  • Voting ends: July 1 - 11:59 PM PT / 2:59 AM ET (July 2)
  • Fans may vote once per day
