Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 2

Variety is the spice of life and no two golazos are the same, as is proof from Matchday 2’s offerings for AT&T Goal of the Matchday. As always, vote here for your favorite.

Tadeo Allende: All it took was a chip into space by Luis Suárez and Allende did the rest, with the Argentine forward sprinting into the box before scoring a spectacular left-footed strike to double Inter Miami CF’s lead en route to a 4-1 victory over Houston Dynamo FC.

Deybi Flores: It’s hard to hit a ball better than Flores did, getting full service on a first-time strike after running onto a headed clearance from outside the box. The Honduran midfielder sent the low scorcher past Pedro Gallese in Toronto FC’s 4-2 defeat at Orlando City SC.

Emil Forsberg: The Swedish Designated Player ensured it was a joyous home opener at Sports Illustrated Stadium, curling a magical shot inside the far post in the New York Red Bulls’ 2-0 victory over Nashville SC.