Vital USA-Mexico World Cup qualifier poised to be "game of duels"

CINCINNATI – The US men’s national team sounds a lot like the New York Red Bulls this week, as they have clearly and repeatedly proclaimed their intention to push the tempo and dial up the speed and physicality against Mexico in Friday’s massive World Cup qualifier at FC Cincinnati 's TQL Stadium (9:10 pm ET | ESPN2, Univision, TUDN).

“When it comes to just the press, I feel like it's a very important moment for us to win the ball up high in the opponent's half,” said Pepi on Tuesday. “And also, I like to just work hard and recover the ball close to the goal. So I think that's a little more motivating for me as a striker.”

Notably, Berhalter emphasized Ricardo Pepi ’s strengths in harrying defenders and counter-pressing to justify selecting a smaller corps of strikers and earmarking the majority of minutes to the FC Dallas homegrown this time around.

“We want to continue to be aggressive. We want to continue to push them and see what comes,” said head coach Gregg Berhalter after he revealed his roster last week. “Continue to high press and make it uncomfortable for them. We’re okay with playing a fast game, it's something that we have the athletes to be able to do that and we want to put speed into the game.”

After using a more passive mid-block structure for long periods early in his tenure, pressing has lately become a central part of the USMNT’s identity under Berhalter. Though Tata Martino’s El Tri side are also comfortable with those tactics – they used them to roast the US in the second meeting between Berhalter and Martino, a 3-0 friendly win in 2019 – the Yanks seem to have identified high intensity as an area of advantage in this latest installment of their ancient rivalry.

“I think the game is going to be really intense, it’s going to be hectic,” said midfielder Yunus Musah on Tuesday. “It’s a derby and we want to really win the game.”

Musah has been a key cog in the energetic “MMA” central midfield trio alongside Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams, and will need to be both rugged and precise against El Tri, who could field a significantly older but very technical and experienced engine-room group. The USMNT are saying they want to boss possession, but were effective when conceding it in their Concacaf Nations League and Gold Cup final wins over Mexico earlier this year.