Vancouver Whitecaps vs. LAFC: How to watch, stream Round One Game 2

LAFC, after looking every bit like defending MLS Cup champions in last weekend's Round One opener, hope to finish the job when visiting Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Sunday for Game 2.
How to watch and stream
- Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
- FS1, FS2
When
- Sunday, November 5 | 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT
Where
- BC Place | Vancouver, British Columbia
Round One Best-of-3 series
- Game 1: 5-2 LAFC win (Oct. 28)
Braces from Ryan Hollingshead and Dénis Bouanga were catalysts as the Black & Gold won the series opener in Los Angeles, giving them momentum for Game 2. If Vancouver earn a bounce-back result at home, they'll force a Game 3 on Nov. 9 back at BMO Stadium.
If a Round One Best-of-3 series match is tied after regulation time (90 minutes), a penalty kick shootout will determine the winner (no extra time). Both clubs are chasing a berth in MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 9.
- Seed: 3rd in the Western Conference
- Record: 52 points (14W-10L-10D)
LAFC's late-season surge carried into Game 1's attacking outburst. With similar theatrics in Game 2, it would be hard to argue against their status as Western Conference favorites.
Bouanga, in particular, looked like a man on a mission. The Gabon international added two goals to his ledger after an MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi-winning regular season produced 20 tallies and seven assists.
Should Steve Cherundolo's team advance, they'd face either Seattle Sounders FC (No. 2) or FC Dallas (No. 7) in the Western Conference Semifinals.
- Seed: 6th in the Western Conference
- Record: 48 points (12W-10L-12D)
Vancouver showed more grit than Game 1's final scoreline might indicate, as Brian White and Sam Adekugbe scored two different first-half equalizers. But the game got away from the Whitecaps in the second half, mainly as LAFC ended with four set-piece goals.
Vanni Sartini's group can generate chances at volume, but they'll need to slow down LAFC's vaunted attack to advance. They have plenty of data points to reference, too – this is the clubs' sixth meeting across all competitions in 2023.