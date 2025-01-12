Vancouver Whitecaps transfer Déiber Caicedo to Colombian team

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer

Vancouver Whitecaps FC have transferred forward Déiber Caicedo to Colombian top-flight side Junior FC and retain a sell-on percentage, the club announced Sunday.

The 24-year-old Colombian departs Vancouver three years after arriving from Colombian side Deportivo Cali.

A U22 Initiative attacker, Caicedo tallied 6g/11a in 81 matches across all competitions and helped Vancouver win two Canadian Championship titles.

Caicedo spent parts of 2023-24 on loan with Junior before returning last summer.

"This was the best move for everyone, and we wish Déiber all the very best," said sporting director Axel Schuster. "We have identified a handful of attacking players and this move opens up important roster-building slots as we strengthen our team."