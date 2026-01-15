Vancouver Whitecaps sign midfielder Oliver Larraz

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Vancouver Whitecaps FC have signed midfielder Oliver Larraz via free agency, the club announced Thursday.

The 24-year-old former Colorado Rapids homegrown is under contract through June 2027 with an option through the 2027-28 MLS season.

“We are pleased to welcome Oliver to Vancouver,” said sporting director Axel Schuster. “We are very familiar with Oliver, and we believe he has the potential for growth within our system.

"We’re looking forward to helping him take the next step in his career.”

Larraz spent the last four seasons with the Rapids after signing a homegrown contract in March 2021. In total, he produced 3g/4a in 87 games across all competitions while also featuring for MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Colorado Rapids 2.

"I’m very excited to be joining Vancouver. I’m looking forward to meeting my new teammates, coaches, and staff," said Larraz. "I can’t wait to play in front of the fans at BC Place and help contribute to the club’s winning culture.”

The Whitecaps are coming off a historic 2025 campaign that saw them reach MLS Cup presented by Audi, the Concacaf Champions Cup final and win a fourth straight Canadian Championship.

Vancouver's 2026 MLS season kicks off on Feb. 21 at home against Real Salt Lake (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV). They'll also compete in this year's CCC.