Vancouver Whitecaps sign Jeevan Badwal, Nicolas Fleuriau Chateau

Badwal joins through 2027 with options from 2028-29, while Fleuriau Chateau's deal lasts through 2025 with options from 2026-27.

"He is comfortable on the ball, positionally sound, and does the simple things very well. We are excited for Jeevan to make the next step in his young career."

"Having joined our academy in 2019, Jeevan continues to progress through our club and takes every challenge in stride," sporting director Axel Schuster said in a release.

A Canadian youth international, Badwal started all three matches at the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup. He's also represented Les Rouges at the U-20 level.

Badwal has 2g/1a in 27 appearances for WFC2 in MLS NEXT Pro. The 18-year-old has signed four short-term agreements with Vancouver's first team in 2024.

Fleuriau Chateau signs

A third-round selection (74th overall) of the 2024 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas, Fleuriau Chateau has a team-high eight goals and three assists in 21 games for Whitecaps FC 2 this season.

The 22-year-old has signed four short-term agreements with Vancouver in 2024, making his first-team debut on July 6 against CF Montréal.

"Nicolas joined us from the MLS SuperDraft last December and throughout his first year in Vancouver, he showed us he has the Whitecaps mentality," Schuster said.

"Nicolas leads MLS NEXT Pro in shots on target, has a very strong work rate and willpower. We are looking forward to seeing his growth as he builds on his young professional career."