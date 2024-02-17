Transfer Tracker

Vancouver Whitecaps sign goalkeeper Joe Bendik

MLSsoccer staff

Vancouver Whitecaps FC have signed free-agent goalkeeper Joe Bendik through the 2024 season with an option for 2025, the club announced Saturday.

Bendik, 34, is entering his 13th MLS campaign. He has made 189 regular-season appearances since debuting in 2012, with stops at Philadelphia Union, Columbus Crew, Orlando City SC, Toronto FC and Portland Timbers along the way.

"We were looking to add a goalkeeper with MLS experience to our group and Joe fit the profile we wanted," Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC sporting director, said in a release. 

"Having been in this league for 12 years, Joe brings various experiences from different clubs and will bring competition to our goalkeeper group. We are pleased to welcome Joe and his family to Vancouver."

Bendik joins a Whitecaps goalkeeper crew that’s led by Yohei Takaoka. The former J.League Best XI honoree joined last winter from Yokohama F. Marinos.

Vancouver start their 2024 regular season on March 2 at home vs. Charlotte FC (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
