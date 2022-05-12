Vancouver Whitecaps reach Canadian Championship quarterfinals over Valour FC

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

On Wednesday night, Vancouver Whitecaps FC accomplished what they couldn’t a year ago: win in the preliminary round of the Canadian Championship over a Canadian Premier League team.

Vancouver beat CPL side Valour FC, 2-0, behind first-half goals from Russell Teibert and Ryan Raposo across a three-minute span, with goalkeeper Cody Cropper only forced into two saves at BC Place.

This CanChamp juncture is notable because, in 2021, Vancouver lost 4-3 to CPL side Pacific FC and dismissed former head coach Marc Dos Santos the next day. Current head coach Vanni Sartini was subsequently appointed on an interim basis.

Vancouver advance to the quarterfinals against Cavalry FC, with a road match set for May 25. MLS’s two other Canadian clubs, CF Montréal and Toronto FC, also enter the national cup tournament at that stage.

Aside from hoisting the Voyageurs Cup, the CanChamp’s winner gets an automatic berth in the 2023 Concacaf Champions League. Vancouver last won the competition in 2015.

Goals

  • 19' - VAN - Russell Teibert
  • 22' - VAN - Ryan Raposo

Lineups

Vancouver Whitecaps FC Canadian Championship
More News
More News
Nashville SC show "monumental effort" vs. Atlanta United in Open Cup debut

Nashville SC show "monumental effort" vs. Atlanta United in Open Cup debut
Vancouver Whitecaps reach Canadian Championship quarterfinals over Valour FC

Vancouver Whitecaps reach Canadian Championship quarterfinals over Valour FC
"Surreal moment": Matt Bersano's PK heroics send San Jose past Seattle in Open Cup

"Surreal moment": Matt Bersano's PK heroics send San Jose past Seattle in Open Cup
US Open Cup weather delay: Minnesota-Colorado match to resume Thursday

US Open Cup weather delay: Minnesota-Colorado match to resume Thursday
Seattle bow out, New England sail into US Open Cup Round of 16

Seattle bow out, New England sail into US Open Cup Round of 16
After challenging Hibs venture, Chris Mueller relishes homecoming with Chicago Fire

After challenging Hibs venture, Chris Mueller relishes homecoming with Chicago Fire
More News
Video
Video
Watch MLS in 15 from Seattle Sounders FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes | May 11, 2022
15:04

Watch MLS in 15 from Seattle Sounders FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes | May 11, 2022
HIGHLIGHTS: Seattle Sounders vs. San Jose Earthquakes | May 11, 2022
4:09

HIGHLIGHTS: Seattle Sounders vs. San Jose Earthquakes | May 11, 2022
PKs: Matt Bersano makes the save and then the winning penalty!
0:38

PKs: Matt Bersano makes the save and then the winning penalty!
FULL PENALTY SHOOTOUT: Seattle Sounders vs. San Jose Earthquakes
7:56

FULL PENALTY SHOOTOUT: Seattle Sounders vs. San Jose Earthquakes
More Video
MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Stars to face the LIGA MX All-Stars in the 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target on August 10