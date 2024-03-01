Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Russell Teibert announces retirement

Teibert's impressive longevity included standout performances in Canadian Championship play, where he holds the tournament record for career appearances with 32. With the Niagra Falls, Ontario native as a key cog, the Whitecaps won the domestic trophy three times (2015, 2022 and 2023), as he earned the George Gross Memorial Trophy as the tournament's most valuable player in 2015.

"Years ago, I made a promise to myself and our club; I would only be satisfied taking my work boots off when our jersey was in a better place," Teibert wrote in a statement. "We've been through the mud together and have had to clean our boots time and time again. Our climb has only made us stronger. Today I hang my boots proudly, knowing we made good on that promise."