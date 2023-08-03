Vancouver Whitecaps loan Déiber Caicedo to Colombian club

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan
Vancouver Whitecaps FC have loaned forward Déiber Caicedo to Colombian top-flight side Junior FC through July 2024, the club announced Thursday. The agreement includes a purchase option.
Concurrently, Vancouver and Caicedo have reached a contract extension through 2024 with an option for 2025.
“This move made sense for both Déiber and the club,” Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC sporting director, said in a release. “He returns to Colombia, a familiar environment, with the goal to play regular minutes and regain the form he had prior to his injury. We wish him all the best at Junior FC and will follow his progress closely.”
The 23-year-old former Colombian youth international joined Vancouver back in January 2021 from Deportivo Cali. He has since tallied six goals and 10 assists in 64 matches (36 starts), recovering from a meniscus tear (knee) he suffered in July 2022.
With the loan, Whitecaps FC have four forwards on their first-team roster: Simon Becher, Sergio Córdova, Levonte Johnson and Brian White.
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant