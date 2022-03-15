Transfer Tracker

Vancouver Whitecaps FC sign free-agent goalkeeper Cody Cropper

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Vancouver Whitecaps FC have added to their goalkeeping depth by signing Cody Cropper as a free agent, the club announced Tuesday.

The 29-year-old former US youth international has joined through the 2022 MLS season with a club option for 2023. 

“Cody brings MLS and overseas experience to our young goalkeeping group,” sporting director Axel Schuster said in a release. “He is a great fit in our team, and we are pleased to welcome him to the club.”

Cropper brings 37 regular-season starts across six seasons in the league, having spent time at the New England Revolution, Houston Dynamo FC and FC Cincinnati. He was most recently with USL Championship side Memphis 901 FC, where he kept four clean sheets across 15 starts.

Before coming to MLS, Cropper played in England at Southampton FC and MK Dons.

After trading Canadian international Maxime Crepeau to LAFC this past offseason, homegrown Thomas Hasal has emerged as Vancouver's first-choice shot-stopper in 2022.

