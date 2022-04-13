Vancouver Whitecaps FC sign Cristian Dájome to extension through 2024 season

The 28-year-old Colombian has led Whitecaps FC in goal contributions since joining the team in 2020 from Ecuadorian club Independiente del Valle with 16 goals and 11 assists. That includes a career-best season in 2021 with 12 goals and six assists and led Whitecaps FC in shots (56), duels won (216, sixth in MLS), and touches (1,530).

”Since arriving at the club, Cristian has proven to be an impact player in various positions and has taken on a larger mentorship role in the locker room, especially with our younger South American players,” Whitecaps FC sporting director Axel Schuster said in a release. “Cristian was in the final year of his contract and we are now excited to confirm he will be with us for a number of years. We look forward to seeing him continue his growth as a leader in our group on and off the pitch.”