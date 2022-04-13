Transfer Tracker

Vancouver Whitecaps FC sign Cristian Dájome to extension through 2024 season

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Cristian Dajome

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

Vancouver Whitecaps FC have signed wingback/forward Cristian Dájome to a contract extension through 2024, with a club option for 2025, the club announced Wednesday.

The 28-year-old Colombian has led Whitecaps FC in goal contributions since joining the team in 2020 from Ecuadorian club Independiente del Valle with 16 goals and 11 assists. That includes a career-best season in 2021 with 12 goals and six assists and led Whitecaps FC in shots (56), duels won (216, sixth in MLS), and touches (1,530).

”Since arriving at the club, Cristian has proven to be an impact player in various positions and has taken on a larger mentorship role in the locker room, especially with our younger South American players,” Whitecaps FC sporting director Axel Schuster said in a release. “Cristian was in the final year of his contract and we are now excited to confirm he will be with us for a number of years. We look forward to seeing him continue his growth as a leader in our group on and off the pitch.”

Dájome has recorded one goal and one assist in his five starts during the 2022 campaign, where the Vancouver Whitecaps currently sit 13th in the Western Conference with a 1W-1D-4L record.

Before his arrival to Vancouver, the versatile playmaker made a stop at Ecuadorian club Independiente del Valle, helping them win Copa Sudamericana, and spent the entirety of his career in his native Colombia with Bogotá FC.

Transfer Tracker

