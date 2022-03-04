Vancouver Whitecaps FC re-sign striker Tosaint Ricketts

“Tos embodies our cornerstones and is a true professional and leader in the locker room and in the community,” Whitecaps FC sporting director Axel Schuster said in a release. “We are very happy to have him at our club.”

In addition to his on-field role, the two-time Whitecaps FC Humanitarian of the Year will be focused on strategic projects and initiatives as manager, community impact.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC have re-signed striker Tosaint Ricketts through the 2022 MLS season with an option for 2023, the club announced Friday.

“We stand together for this city” 🌃 He’s back for his 14th year as a pro 😍 @tosaintricketts re-signs for ’22 👊 #VWFC │ #ThisCity pic.twitter.com/DEDaqLIfhf

Now in his 14th professional season, Ricketts has 16 goals and three assists in 89 matches across six MLS campaigns split between Toronto FC and Vancouver. He’s had stops overseas in Finland, Romania, Norway, Turkey, Israel and Lithuania, plus has 60 appearances for the Canadian men’s national team.

“I am grateful to play another year for this club, this group of players and most importantly our supporters,” Ricketts said in a release. “We stand together for this city!”