Vancouver Whitecaps FC re-sign striker Tosaint Ricketts

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Re-signed
Vancouver Whitecaps FC have re-signed striker Tosaint Ricketts through the 2022 MLS season with an option for 2023, the club announced Friday.
In addition to his on-field role, the two-time Whitecaps FC Humanitarian of the Year will be focused on strategic projects and initiatives as manager, community impact.
“Tos embodies our cornerstones and is a true professional and leader in the locker room and in the community,” Whitecaps FC sporting director Axel Schuster said in a release. “We are very happy to have him at our club.”
Now in his 14th professional season, Ricketts has 16 goals and three assists in 89 matches across six MLS campaigns split between Toronto FC and Vancouver. He’s had stops overseas in Finland, Romania, Norway, Turkey, Israel and Lithuania, plus has 60 appearances for the Canadian men’s national team.
“I am grateful to play another year for this club, this group of players and most importantly our supporters,” Ricketts said in a release. “We stand together for this city!”
Ricketts is also a member of Black Players for Change, as he works to help advocate for concrete actions that advance anti-racism, equity, and social justice through his social media platforms and community initiatives.