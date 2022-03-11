Vancouver Whitecaps FC midfielder Kamron Habibullah loaned to Pacific FC

TRANSFER TRACKER: Loan
Vancouver Whitecaps FC have loaned midfielder Kamron Habibullah to Pacific FC through the end of the 2022 Canadian Premier League season, the club announced Friday.
Habibullah,18, was signed to an MLS Homegrown Player contract in April 2021 after first joining the club's academy as a 12-year-old. He made three appearances in his first MLS season.
“In our conversations with Kamron about his career path, we agreed that for him the challenge of a different environment would be best for his progression,” said Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster in a release. “At Pacific, he will find that and still has the advantage with being close to home.”
Born in Tashkent, Uzbekistan and raised in Vancouver, Habibullah represented Canada’s U-17 men’s national team in 2019, including in Concacaf World Cup Qualifying and later that year at the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Brazil.
Pacific FC head coach James Merriman was a coach with the Whitecaps academy from 2014 to 2018.