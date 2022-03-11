Vancouver Whitecaps FC midfielder Kamron Habibullah loaned to Pacific FC

Habibullah,18, was signed to an MLS Homegrown Player contract in April 2021 after first joining the club's academy as a 12-year-old. He made three appearances in his first MLS season.

“In our conversations with Kamron about his career path, we agreed that for him the challenge of a different environment would be best for his progression,” said Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster in a release. “At Pacific, he will find that and still has the advantage with being close to home.”