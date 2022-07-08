Vancouver Whitecaps FC forward Déiber Caicedo out for 2022 after knee surgery

Vancouver Whitecaps FC forward Déiber Caicedo has undergone successful surgery for a meniscus tear in his right knee and has been placed on the MLS Season-Ending Injury List, the club announced Friday.
Caicedo suffered the injury in the first half of Vancouver's home match against the New England Revolution on June 26, a 0-0 draw. He'll now miss over half the 2022 campaign.
“We are pleased to hear that Déiber's surgery was a success. At the same time, we all feel for him and it's unfortunate he will be out for the remainder of the season," sporting director Axel Schuster said in a release. "We will be with him throughout his recovery process and look forward to seeing a full-fit Déiber at the start of our 2023 preseason."
The 22-year-old Colombian had one goal and two assists in 16 appearances (12 starts) this year. A U22 Initiative signing from Deportivo Cali for 2021, he was among MLS’s top young players last year while posting five goals and seven assists in 33 games (24 starts).
Vancouver have been particularly hampered by injuries this season, though have risen to ninth place in the Western Conference standings during their first full year under head coach Vanni Sartini.