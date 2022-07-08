Vancouver Whitecaps FC forward Déiber Caicedo out for 2022 after knee surgery

Vancouver Whitecaps FC forward Déiber Caicedo has undergone successful surgery for a meniscus tear in his right knee and has been placed on the MLS Season-Ending Injury List, the club announced Friday.

Caicedo suffered the injury in the first half of Vancouver's home match against the New England Revolution on June 26, a 0-0 draw. He'll now miss over half the 2022 campaign.

“We are pleased to hear that Déiber's surgery was a success. At the same time, we all feel for him and it's unfortunate he will be out for the remainder of the season," sporting director Axel Schuster said in a release. "We will be with him throughout his recovery process and look forward to seeing a full-fit Déiber at the start of our 2023 preseason."

The 22-year-old Colombian had one goal and two assists in 16 appearances (12 starts) this year. A U22 Initiative signing from Deportivo Cali for 2021, he was among MLS’s top young players last year while posting five goals and seven assists in 33 games (24 starts).