Vancouver Whitecaps FC buyout defender Gianfranco Facchineri

Vancouver Whitecaps FC have exercised their one offseason buyout of a guaranteed contract on center back Gianfranco Facchineri , the club announced Friday.

With the move, the 19-year-old will no longer occupy a spot on Vancouver’s roster or count against their 2022 salary budget.

“We are thankful to Gianfranco for his time at the club and wish him all the best in the future," sporting director Axel Schuster said in a release.