Vancouver Whitecaps, Ali Adnan mutually agree to terminate contract

Adnan, 27, had three goals and 10 assists across 50 regular-season appearances (48 starts) in MLS. He originally joined on loan from Serie A side Udinese in March 2019, then secured a permanent move that summer as a DP. Last year, Adnan was voted by the club’s fans as the 2020 Whitecaps FC Player of the Year.

“I am thankful to Axel, Greg [Anderson] and Marc [Dos Santos] for working together on a solution in a very difficult situation regarding my US visa status, which was complicated further by COVID-19 travel restrictions,” Adnan said in a release. “I am also very grateful for all the support from the Whitecaps fans, my teammates and everyone at the club for two memorable seasons. I will forever be a fan of this club and Vancouver will always have a special place in my heart.”