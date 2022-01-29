Vaccination snafu rules out USMNT’s Tim Weah for World Cup Qualifier at Canada

HAMILTON, Ontario – The US men’s national team lost two members of their traveling party as they journeyed north into the bone-chilling cold of Canadian winter Friday night.

“And secondly, Tim Weah will be unavailable for selection in this game, as he was not permitted to travel into Canada because of a vaccination issue. Whereas in France, he's fully vaccinated, didn't meet the criteria for the Canadian entry. So moving forward, we have a roster of 25 players that can be selected for this game.”

“Brooks Lennon has returned to Atlanta United . He's getting evaluated for a slight ankle injury, and we're going to get some information in the next couple of days on that,” said the coach.

Gregg Berhalter opened his matchday-1 press availability ahead of Sunday’s Concacaf World Cup qualifier vs. Canada (3:05 pm ET | TV info ) by informing reporters that defender Brooks Lennon and forward Tim Weah are no longer with the squad as they set up camp in this snow-covered industrial city on the southwestern shores of Lake Ontario.

#USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter said Tim Weah did not travel because his vaccination – which meets all criteria in France, where he plays professionally – doesn’t meet Canada’s entry requirements. Weah travels today to Minnesota for #USAvHON . pic.twitter.com/V9o1UuOx8M

A newcomer to this group, Lennon was not expected to play a big role in this window. Weah, on the other hand, started against El Salvador during the USMNT’s 1-0 win in Columbus on Thursday night and played a key role in the game-winning goal scored by Antonee “Jedi” Robinson.

The in-form Lille striker is a significant loss, and while he has continued on to Minnesota and will be available for Wednesday’s clash with Honduras at Allianz Field, it was apparently the product of conflicting interpretations of the term “fully vaccinated,” what Berhalter called “a nuanced technicality” across multiple nations.

“In terms of Timmy, he had one shot, one vaccination. He got COVID, he was awaiting the second shot, and due to the time of when he got COVID, he wasn't able to get that second shot yet,” explained Berhalter when pressed for further details. “However, in France, he's listed as fully vaccinated because the one shot-plus-COVID means you’re vaccinated and you're okay. And as a technicality, it wasn't acceptable in Canada.