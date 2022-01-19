USMNT to close World Cup Qualifying vs. Panama at Orlando's Exploria Stadium

The US men’s national team will conclude their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying campaign at Orlando City SC’s Exploria Stadium when facing Panama on March 27, the federation announced Wednesday.
The Panama match occurs during the Octagonal’s final three-match window as Concacaf teams chase three automatic berths to Qatar 2022. It is sandwiched between decisive trips to Mexico (March 24) and Costa Rica (March 30).
“We are excited to be back at Exploria Stadium,” head coach Gregg Berhalter said in a release. “This city and these fans have been a huge advantage to us throughout the years. In our last home game of the Octagonal we look forward to another special night of soccer.”
The USMNT are undefeated (four wins) at the South Florida-based venue, nabbing a 4-0 World Cup Qualifying win over Panama in this fixture four years ago. Berhalter’s team also secured a 4-1 win over Canada in Concacaf Nations League A play in 2019, then beat Trinidad and Tobago 7-0 in 2021.
Heading into the January/February trio of games, the USMNT sit second in the Octagonal standings with 15 points and a 4W-1L-3D record.
As the Octagonal unfolds, the fourth-place team will participate in an intercontinental playoff for Concacaf’s possible last World Cup spot.