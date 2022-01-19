USMNT to close World Cup Qualifying vs. Panama at Orlando's Exploria Stadium

The US men’s national team will conclude their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying campaign at Orlando City SC ’s Exploria Stadium when facing Panama on March 27, the federation announced Wednesday.

The Panama match occurs during the Octagonal’s final three-match window as Concacaf teams chase three automatic berths to Qatar 2022. It is sandwiched between decisive trips to Mexico (March 24) and Costa Rica (March 30).

“We are excited to be back at Exploria Stadium,” head coach Gregg Berhalter said in a release. “This city and these fans have been a huge advantage to us throughout the years. In our last home game of the Octagonal we look forward to another special night of soccer.”