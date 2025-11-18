USMNT test progress with heavyweight Uruguay friendly

TAMPA, Fla. – The US men’s national team appear to have turned a corner under Mauricio Pochettino. With Saturday’s 2-1 win over Paraguay, the Yanks are riding a four-game unbeaten streak into their final match of 2025, a Tuesday night tangle with Uruguay at Raymond James Stadium (7 pm ET | TNT, TruTV, HBO Max, Peacock, Universo).

“All this negativity, we used to build that journey,” the Argentine said in his matchday-1 press conference. “Sometimes this type of thing can happen, for changing things, and maybe you see the things in a different way.”

It turns out that low point, Pochettino said on Monday, started this group on the path forward.

Things look and feel a great deal more promising than they did back in March, when Pochettino & Co. got a sobering reality check about the state of the program when the USMNT’s Concacaf Nations League title defense crashed and burned via unsightly losses to Panama and Canada .

“We're not scared of anything as a US team,” added the newly-crowned MLS Young Player of the Year . “If it was a problem in the past, it's definitely not a problem now.”

“I've lived it,” Freeman said with a smile when asked about the intensity of these South American-style clashes. “It's crazy, but it's good. I feel like it's good that we have that before the World Cup, have that scrappiness, and be able to just see what we're made of.

Beyond performance, the Paraguay result also displayed the Yanks’ collective backbone, with teammates rushing to the defense of Alex Freeman when the Orlando City wunderkind tussled with Gustavo Gómez in the game’s dying minutes, sparking a bench-clearing fracas.

The entire scuffle at the end of the USA-Paraguay match following the altercation between Alex Freeman and Paraguay’s Gustavo Gómez that caused benches to clear in stoppage time. pic.twitter.com/9JEDgNZapc

Bielsa ball

The vibes are usually only as good as your last performance, however, and this next matchup offers a full-circle moment of sorts for both team and coach.

Uruguay eliminated the USMNT from last year’s Copa América with a testy 1-0 win in Kansas City, a bitter end to a highly anticipated tournament, and the result that brought Gregg Berhalter’s tenure to a grinding halt.

It’s also a faceoff with Marcelo Bielsa, the cult icon who’s shaped La Celeste into a dark-horse World Cup contender – and also happens to have played a key role in Pochettino’s career, first at Newell’s Old Boys and later with the Argentina national team and LaLiga club Espanyol.

“He's a person that was really important in my young journey, when I started to play football, when I was 13 years old, 14 years old,” ‘Poch’ said of Bielsa, who famously drove many miles through the night to the Pochettino household just to lay eyes on the youngster when he was scouting for Newell’s. “Always, my admiration and my respect is massive. I cannot consider him like a friend. I cannot consider him like another normal person; it is a bigger respect, no?