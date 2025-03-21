USMNT suffer another Panama shocker: "Painful to see"

“You are my idol! You are my idol!” cried the goalscoring hero to the retired Arsenal, FC Barcelona and New York Red Bulls legend, then embraced him in a delirious, sweaty hug. A bit later the player happily handed over his jersey to Henry on live television in exchange for the promise of receiving one of the French icon’s in return via air mail.

Deep into second-half injury time at a huge, gleaming World Cup stadium, with a chance at a continental trophy on the line, the player drilled a clinical low finish inside the far post to snatch a stunning late triumph for his side and advance them to the tournament final. Overcome with emotion, the striker – a 33-year-old journeyman who hadn’t scored a goal at club level for months – leaped over the advertising boards and raced to the dais behind the goal where the broadcast commentary crew sat, among them the great Thierry Henry.

“Last night, they asked me who my childhood idol was, and I said Thierry Henry… I scored, saw you, and knew I had to come say hi.” Cecilio Waterman shares the story behind his celebration with Thierry Henry and shares what to expect from Panama in the @CNationsLeague final 🇵🇦 pic.twitter.com/gEqdCO4jIj

It was an unforgettable moment at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, the sort that many members of the US men’s national team have probably envisioned at one point or another in their lives, especially now that they know they’ll be playing two of their 2026 FIFA World Cup matches at the awe-inspiring venue.

But it wasn’t a USMNTer scoring that goal on Thursday night, it was one of their opponents – the one that’s now crushed their hopes of success in three tournaments over the past two years, in fact. Cecilio Waterman, not Christian Pulisic or Weston McKennie or Patrick Agyemang, had produced the last-minute magic to push Panama into the Concacaf Nations League final with a 1-0 win, thereby ending the Yanks’ run of three consecutive CNL titles, ensuring that another nation’s name will grace the hardware for the first time since its launch in 2019.

USMNT bogeyman strikes again

Yet again, Panama’s dream was the USMNT’s nightmare, just like their jaw-dropping upset in last summer’s Copa América, a shock result that brought Gregg Berhalter’s tenure as head coach to an abrupt, ugly halt. And much like that game, as well as their penalty-kick shootout win in the 2023 Gold Cup semifinal, Los Canaleros massed 10 men behind the ball, closed down space tenaciously, got stuck in with venom and dared the Yanks to break them down.

And it worked.

“One shot on target, one goal,” lamented US veteran and Charlotte FC defender Tim Ream of Panama’s successful approach in a postgame interview. His side enjoyed twice as much ball possession as their opponent (67%-33%), completed 645 passes, earned nine corner kicks and took 12 shots, five of them on target, all for naught.