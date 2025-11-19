USMNT stock watch: Berhalter, Freeman surge after Uruguay rout

For years, the conversation around the USMNT has been about marrying the perceived top-end talent – the Badge FC guys – to the perceived classic ethos of grit ‘n’ grind. But the actual on-field product rarely matched the theoretical upside. Too often, the US looked like a team waiting to be something instead of actually… being something.

That’s what’s changed over the last five-and-a-half friendlies as the US finally pulled themselves out of a year-long malaise, and what was certainly the defining characteristic of this window’s wins over Paraguay and Uruguay. Beating Paraguay was nice, especially with the way the US literally out-fought them at the end of that one on Saturday. Rinsing Uruguay, though? With a US lineup that had maaaaybe three of the likely 2026 FIFA World Cup starters in the XI? That was the kind of performance you circle and revisit in six months when you’re trying to understand where the inflection point was.

Across both games, what stood out wasn’t just that everyone showed up, but that almost everyone showed up willing to scrap. It was gritty, it was physical, it was Uruguay committing a handful of “this actually is not a friendly” fouls in the first 10 minutes (just like Australia did last window, it should be noted). It was the US answering back instead of wilting.

Boil it all down to its essence, and what we’re talking about here is culture. And that’s not a surprise because Pochettino has been talking about culture – both obliquely and at length, depending upon the day – basically from the moment he got the job.