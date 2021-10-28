USMNT's World Cup qualifier in Jamaica to be played without fans

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

The US men's national team will play its Concacaf World Cup Qualifying match against Jamaica on Nov. 16 behind closed doors due to local government restrictions, it was announced Thursday.

The match will be played at Independence Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica, where the US will travel after opening the November window against Mexico at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati on Nov. 12.

The USMNT are currently in second place on the Octagonal table with a 3W-1L-2D record with 11 points from six matches. Jamaica are currently in the No. 6 spot with a 1-3-2 record and five points. The top three finishers in the standings qualify for Qatar 2022, while the fourth-place finisher will play in an inter-confederation playoff for the region's final bid.

The US have played Jamaica in one match previously during this qualifying cycle, taking a 2-0 victory on Oct. 7 at Q2 Stadium in Austin behind a pair of goals from FC Dallas homegrown Ricardo Pepi.

US Men's National Team Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers
