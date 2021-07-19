USMNT icon Hugo Perez has made El Salvador the Gold Cup’s best story so far

El Tri’s massive stateside fanbase makes them the largest and loudest presence in most stadiums they visit. But this raucous Cotton Bowl crowd had just as much – if not more – of El Salvador’s blue and white colors as the usual green, white and red (and lately pink-and-black). And they kept coming, too, prompting organizers to open up the 91-year-old landmark’s upper deck as the Gold Cup Group A encounter unfolded.

For those accustomed to the partisan advantages and one-way traffic typical of Mexico matches in the United States, Sunday night brought a cool breeze of change to downtown Dallas.

Then, despite the first-half lead provided by Chaka Rodriguez’s finish, it was El Salvador who adjusted and seized the impetus down the stretch, going toe-to-toe with Concacaf’s meanest giant, passing-and-moving through the Mexico press and peppering shots at Alfredo Talavera’s goal.

“We are feeling better and evidence of that was the second half of the match,” said Salvadoran goalkeeper Mario Gonzalez in Spanish postgame. “Today we were able to control the rhythm of the game. We're very happy with the performance of the whole team. We're couldn’t score a goal, it’s true, but now we’ve moved on to the second phase, and that's very important to us.”

A 1-0 final score represented relief for the favorites, while Los Cuscatlecos can consider themselves unlucky not to snatch the late equalizer that would’ve kept them in first place in the group. As it is, they’ll move onto the quarterfinals to face the winner of Group D in Arizona on Sunday, looking like one of the most interesting sides in the tournament so far.

A decent chunk of El Salvador’s resurgence can be traced back to the United States. The loss to Mexico was the squad’s first competitive defeat under head coach Hugo Perez since he took over in April (6-2-1 overall), as the US men’s national team legend has also steered them into the final “Octagonal” round of Concacaf World Cup qualifying, where they will meet the USMNT on matchday one come Sept. 2.

It’s a dramatic turnaround for a proud soccer nation fallen on hard times before his arrival, and the throngs of “Bichos Unidos” and other Salvadoran supporters in Dallas underline the extent to which the work of Perez, whose family emigrated from El Salvador to the US when he was 11, has inspired the country and its large diaspora.