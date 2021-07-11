USMNT Gold Cup underdogs?! Berhalter & Co. don’t mind Mexico being “favorites”

There’s a clearly established perception about the Concacaf Gold Cup : Mexico and the United States are the odds-on favorites to win it in any given year.

But pundits are shading a clear advantage to Mexico in this year’s tournament. That’s chiefly driven by manager Gerardo “Tata” Martino having picked a mostly full-strength roster, compared to his US counterpart Gregg Berhalter giving several of his European-based stars like Weston McKennie and Christian Pulisic a break ahead of the intense World Cup qualifying schedule that awaits in the coming months.

The two giants have won 17 editions of the region’s championship event all-time; no one else has won more than three (that’s Costa Rica in a distant third). El Tri and the Yanks have faced off in six of the tournament's 15 finals – and four of the past seven – in its modern incarnation dating back to 1991, and only one of those 15 finals has featured neither of the two nations.

The USMNT maintain there is zero deviation from their program’s usual expectations for this event.

“That's the objective from day one,” declared Berhalter in Saturday night’s press conference ahead of his team’s opening match vs. Haiti at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City Sunday (8:30 pm ET | FS1, Univision, TUDN). “We're focused on competing to win this trophy. On August 1 we want to be playing in the final and that night we want to be winning.

“We know it's a difficult task, we know there's some good teams in this tournament and we don't want to disrespect any of the teams in the tournament. But for us it's about taking it game by game, putting in everything we’ve got into that game and then moving on to the next one. We think we have a really talented group, it's a young group, for sure. But there's some talent here.”

The USMNT don’t seem to mind being labeled as underdogs.

“In truth, I think it’s good,” winger Paul Arriola said in a Spanish-language response to a question about the matter. “For me it’s better that people say that we are not favorites. For us I think there’s not much much pressure in this case, if not we are not the favorites. But I can say that every person in this camp here with us thinks that we have to win it.