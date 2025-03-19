USMNT get MLS infusion for Nations Leagues: "They deserve it"

The squad Gregg Berhalter selected for last summer’s Copa América, his final roster in charge of the US men’s national team , contained only three players from MLS.

Less than a year later, his successor Mauricio Pochettino will defend the Yanks’ Concacaf Nations League title in Southern California this weekend with a group containing nine MLS-based standouts in addition to the program’s usual core of contributors from several elite European leagues.

“We are going to have nine players who were [called up] in January, nine players who compete in MLS. And I think that is an important step – it’s not being populist, because I think that is not the case. The players who are coming in are not because we want to give a signal that we care about our [domestic] competition, but because they deserve it.”

“The reality is that we believe that each player can have the possibility of being involved in the national team if they deserve it,” Pochettino told reporters in Spanish at SoFi Stadium, where the USMNT will face Panama (7 pm ET | Paramount+, Univision) and Canada will duel Mexico in Thursday night’s CNL semifinals doubleheader, the winners advancing to Sunday's final.

Certainly, logistical considerations are at play, too. With players still arriving at the US camp from their club locales as late as Monday evening, the coaching staff already faced a very tight window in which to prepare the full squad for the biggest game of Pochettino’s tenure so far.

Late-breaking injuries shrank it that much further, making it more practical to call domestic-based replacements rather than others who’d have to jet not only across the Atlantic Ocean, but the entirety of the North American continent as well. The MLS contingent took part in the recent January camp and thus those data points are fresher in the minds of both coaches and players.

“It is a competition that does not give us a lot of time to prepare – because practically last night they finally arrived and we have the complete team. We have trained only starting from the base of recovery,” said Pochettino. “It is important to have players that already understand what we are going to do with them in these two matches and with such little time, they can be at the performance that we want.