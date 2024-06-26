USMNT fall friendlies slated for three MLS venues

Christian Pulisic - USMNT
MLSsoccer staff

The US men’s national team will play at three MLS stadiums for friendlies across September and October, the federation announced Monday.

WHEN
OPPONENT
STADIUM
Sept. 7 - 7 pm ET
Canada
Children’s Mercy Park - Kansas City, Kansas
Sept. 10 - 7 pm ET
New Zealand
TQL Stadium - Cincinnati, Ohio
Oct. 12 - 9 pm ET
Panama
Q2 Stadium - Austin, Texas

The USMNT meet Jesse Marsch-led Canada at Sporting Kansas City's Children’s Mercy Park. Both nations are competing at Copa América 2024.

When the USMNT encounter New Zealand at FC Cincinnati's TQL Stadium, it'll mark their first clash since October 2016. The USMNT and Panama will then play for the 29th time, this time at Austin FC's Q2 Stadium.

Remarkably, the USMNT have never lost a match at any of the three MLS venues.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
US Men's National Team

Related Stories

USA vs. Panama: How to watch, stream Copa América Group C game
USMNT handle Bolivia with “good starting point” to Copa América
Christian Pulisic leads USMNT past Bolivia in Copa América opener 
More News
More News
Your Wednesday Kickoff: Who are the 2024 MLS Year-End Awards favorites?
The Daily Kickoff

Your Wednesday Kickoff: Who are the 2024 MLS Year-End Awards favorites?
USMNT fall friendlies slated for three MLS venues

USMNT fall friendlies slated for three MLS venues
Lionel Messi, Argentina move into Copa América knockout stages

Lionel Messi, Argentina move into Copa América knockout stages
Canada get Copa América breakthrough vs. Peru

Canada get Copa América breakthrough vs. Peru
DC United's Christian Benteke fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee
Disciplinary Committee Decision

DC United's Christian Benteke fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee
Video
Video
What A Save! Who had the best stop in Matchday 22?
1:32
What A Save

What A Save! Who had the best stop in Matchday 22?
Best Skills of the Matchday: Must-see moves from Matchday 22
1:09
Best Skills of the Matchday

Best Skills of the Matchday: Must-see moves from Matchday 22
Energy Moment of the Matchday 22: Jordan Morris
1:00

Energy Moment of the Matchday 22: Jordan Morris
Disciplinary Committee: 06.22.24 DC-HOU Benteke RC Failure to leave field 66min
2:06

Disciplinary Committee: 06.22.24 DC-HOU Benteke RC Failure to leave field 66min