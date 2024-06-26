USMNT fall friendlies slated for three MLS venues

The US men’s national team will play at three MLS stadiums for friendlies across September and October, the federation announced Monday.
WHEN
OPPONENT
STADIUM
Sept. 7 - 7 pm ET
Canada
Children’s Mercy Park - Kansas City, Kansas
Sept. 10 - 7 pm ET
New Zealand
TQL Stadium - Cincinnati, Ohio
Oct. 12 - 9 pm ET
Panama
Q2 Stadium - Austin, Texas
The USMNT meet Jesse Marsch-led Canada at Sporting Kansas City's Children’s Mercy Park. Both nations are competing at Copa América 2024.
When the USMNT encounter New Zealand at FC Cincinnati's TQL Stadium, it'll mark their first clash since October 2016. The USMNT and Panama will then play for the 29th time, this time at Austin FC's Q2 Stadium.
Remarkably, the USMNT have never lost a match at any of the three MLS venues.