USMNT embrace "high intensity" for Ecuador test

As October unfolds, autumn is setting in across much of North America – although the US men’s national team discovered that it’s not quite cozy season in sunny Austin just yet.

“I don't believe before that it was the same way. And today, I promise, all the guys feel that they need to fight to be there. That is priceless.”

“I promise you: No one is sure that he's going to be on the roster in the World Cup 2026,” the Argentine told reporters in his matchday-1 press conference on Thursday afternoon.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino wants his players to feel that the heat is still on in more ways than one.

The USMNT encountered toasty temperatures well above 90 degrees Fahrenheit as they set up camp in the Texas capital this week ahead of Friday’s friendly vs. Ecuador at Austin FC 's Q2 Stadium (8:30 pm ET).

Depth & competition

Even with only a scant few full international windows remaining between now and next summer’s big event on home soil, a small and shrinking period in which to hone his squad, ‘Poch’ remains focused on stoking competition and battling the complacency he says he encountered upon his arrival a year ago.

The overarching message, again and again: Get out of your comfort zone, and stay there. To drive home the point, Pochettino pointed to one of the players he didn’t call into the group in central Texas: Sebastian Berhalter and the impressive brace he bagged in the Vancouver Whitecaps’ 4-1 trouncing of San Jose last weekend.

“I think too many things that we still need to see. And it's open; it will be open for everyone. They need to perform,” said Pochettino. “That is how you force the players that are here – seeing that type of behavior, attitude and performance – to improve.”

Towards that end, Pochettino and the Yanks expect a “difficult” test from Ecuador, who surprised many observers by finishing second in Conmebol's World Cup qualifying table, behind only Lionel Messi-led Argentina.

Pacey, creative and aggressive, La Tri are well equipped to exploit even the most fleeting of errors, especially with injury concerns around a couple of key US figures: Pochettino said Christian Pulisic, Alex Zendejas and Antonee “Jedi” Robinson did not train in full on Thursday and thus are availability doubts for this match.

“Players are very good in depth, who interpret very well the open spaces,” said Pochettino in Spanish of the South Americans. “You cannot give them the channels; if you give them that opportunity, they have players who are aggressive, who’ll hit you quickly in attack, and can quickly recover the ball at the moment that they lose it.