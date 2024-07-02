USMNT eliminated from Copa América following loss to Uruguay

The US men’s national team were eliminated from Copa América Monday, losing to Uruguay, 1-0, in their Group C finale at Arrowhead Stadium.
The loss, combined with Panama’s 3-1 win over Bolivia meant Uruguay and Panama advanced to the knockout round out of Group C, while the USMNT finished third in the group. Only the top two teams in each group advance.
The game’s lone goal was scored in the 56th minute, with Mathías Olivera tapping in the rebound following a diving Matt Turner save. The goal, which was upheld following a lengthy Video Review, was scored moments after word spread throughout the stadium that Bolivia had leveled their match against Panama with their first Copa América goal. Draws in both matches would have sent the USMNT through.
In the 74th minute, the Yanks had a chance to equalize with Uruguay goalkeeper Sergio Rochet off his line after losing a footrace to challenge a ball. But Christian Pulisic’s deflected shot was cleared off the line by Manuel Ugarte.
Second-half substitute Haji Wright also had a shot three minutes from full time that that took a deflection, forcing a scrambling Rochet to dive to make the save. The final whistle blew moments later, providing the way-too-early closing curtain on the USMNT's Copa América run.
Goals
- 56’ - URU - Mathías Olivera | WATCH
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: There was plenty of frustration at Arrowhead Stadium, but ultimately the USMNT failed in their goal of making a deep run at the Copa América and there will be plenty of questions in the aftermath.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: There were many talking points about referee decisions, but this one ultimately was the biggest. Were Uruguay offside on the lone goal?
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Tyler Adams balled out, but we’ll give the nod to Christian Pulisic who battled until the final whistle, but was still unable to find the goal(s) necessary to advance.
Next Up
- USA: Saturday, September 7 vs. Canada | 7 pm ET | International Friendly
- URU: Saturday, July 6 vs. Group D runner-up | 6 pm ET | Quarterfinals