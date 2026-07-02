USMNT answer adversity to march into World Cup Round of 16

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – The US men’s national team are moving on, advancing to the FIFA World Cup ’s Round of 16 after a 2-0 defeat of Bosnia and Herzegovina, achieved despite playing down a man for more than half an hour due to Folarin Balogun’s red card.

“We said it out there on the field as we were walking off: It felt really calm, felt really, really easy and simple for us. We all were just calm.”

“It's the World Cup, it’s a knockout round game, but it didn't feel like we were down a man those 35 minutes,” captain Tim Ream told reporters postgame. “OK, they had a little bit more of the ball, but we were still able to carve out chances, we were still able to keep hold of the ball, we had resilience, kept an unbelievable shape, and everybody knew their roles.

Had our backs when we needed you the most. THE BAY AREA BROUGHT IT! ❤️🤍💙 pic.twitter.com/xtF7NaXubh

Digging deep

He and his teammates limited Bosnia and Herzegovina to 0.25 expected goals on the day despite all that time with a numerical advantage, a rearguard action made much less stressful when Malik Tillman doubled the Yanks’ lead with a gorgeous late free-kick strike.

“Because of the way we train, because of the conversations that we have, the communication that we have, the togetherness that we have, the fight, the intensity, the aggression with and without the ball,” said Ream. “It was a steely focus, and unless you're on the field and you see it in guys' eyes, it's hard to understand, but it felt so comfortable, even down to 10 men. That's the way you want to feel. You don't want to have that panic set in. You want to have that calm and focus.”

As was the case with the first-choice lineup’s previous wins over Paraguay and Australia, it was on balance a remarkable display of pitch control, and mastery of the match’s tempo.

“I think it showed how strong the team is that we went down a man and nobody really stressed out,” said FC Dallas product Chris Richards. “It was unlucky from Flo, but it is what is, so we got on with it, and I think it was very important that we kept the clean sheet. And then the cherry on top was Malik’s free kick.