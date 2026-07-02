USMNT answer adversity to march into World Cup Round of 16

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – The US men’s national team are moving on, advancing to the FIFA World Cup’s Round of 16 after a 2-0 defeat of Bosnia and Herzegovina, achieved despite playing down a man for more than half an hour due to Folarin Balogun’s red card.
And perhaps what’s most remarkable about the victory is what it wasn’t.
“It's the World Cup, it’s a knockout round game, but it didn't feel like we were down a man those 35 minutes,” captain Tim Ream told reporters postgame. “OK, they had a little bit more of the ball, but we were still able to carve out chances, we were still able to keep hold of the ball, we had resilience, kept an unbelievable shape, and everybody knew their roles.
“We said it out there on the field as we were walking off: It felt really calm, felt really, really easy and simple for us. We all were just calm.”
Digging deep
He and his teammates limited Bosnia and Herzegovina to 0.25 expected goals on the day despite all that time with a numerical advantage, a rearguard action made much less stressful when Malik Tillman doubled the Yanks’ lead with a gorgeous late free-kick strike.
“Because of the way we train, because of the conversations that we have, the communication that we have, the togetherness that we have, the fight, the intensity, the aggression with and without the ball,” said Ream. “It was a steely focus, and unless you're on the field and you see it in guys' eyes, it's hard to understand, but it felt so comfortable, even down to 10 men. That's the way you want to feel. You don't want to have that panic set in. You want to have that calm and focus.”
As was the case with the first-choice lineup’s previous wins over Paraguay and Australia, it was on balance a remarkable display of pitch control, and mastery of the match’s tempo.
“I think it showed how strong the team is that we went down a man and nobody really stressed out,” said FC Dallas product Chris Richards. “It was unlucky from Flo, but it is what is, so we got on with it, and I think it was very important that we kept the clean sheet. And then the cherry on top was Malik’s free kick.
“Overall, it wasn’t a perfect day by any means, but it was our day.”
Red-card controversy
While Muharemović’s pain was evident, there was little trace of intent, leaving the USMNT feeling hard done by as they contemplated facing Belgium – a side that comprehensively defeated the Yanks 5-2 in a March friendly in Atlanta – on Monday with their razor-sharp spearhead suspended.
“For me, it was never a red card,” said head coach Mauricio Pochettino. “Watching it after on TV, it was never the intention to step on the player – that was a normal action in football that happened by accident, and it's never intentional.
“He’s disappointed, very disappointed,” added ‘Poch’ of Balogun. “It's difficult. We cannot do anything to change that feeling. But that is football; he needs to understand these types of situations happen. I hope for sure he’s going to help us to perform, and I hope we can go to the next one and he can be available again.”
The frustration was palpable from FC Dallas academy alum Weston McKennie, once again one of his team’s top performers with energy and intellect in midfield.
“It's questionable,” he said of the red card. “There's been many other plays like that throughout the tournament on other players that a card wasn't given at all. So it's disappointing.”
Next man up
Emphasizing the brotherhood this group has cultivated over the past few years, Ream said the rest of the squad gave Balogun their support, and expressed confidence that backup strikers Ricardo Pepi and Haji Wright will be prepared to seize the moment should they be given the chance to step up.
“It’s not anything that he Balogun\] has done wrong, in reality, and we obviously had his back, we have each others' back,” said the [Charlotte FC veteran. “It's a shame, but at the same time, we've told him, listen, we've got another game, we're going to do what we can to go out there and put on another performance, try to get another win, so that he can get another game.
“As for the other two, you don't need to say anything. They’ve been professionals long enough that they know the script, and they'll be be working hard to have that opportunity for the next game.”
The Yanks will hold a regen and recovery session at the San Jose Earthquakes’ PayPal Park on Thursday before flying to Seattle, where they defeated Australian in group play, to duel Belgium at the home of Sounders FC on Monday.