Folarin Balogun red card: Why USA can't appeal World Cup call

The United States are through to the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16, but at a cost.

The AS Monaco striker will be suspended for next Monday's Round of 16 match against Belgium in Seattle, and the USMNT cannot appeal the decision.

During Wednesday's 2-0 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Round of 32, opening goalscorer Folarin Balogun was shown a straight red card in the 64th minute following Video Review.

Appeals can only be made if additional games are added to the suspension by FIFA's Disciplinary Committee.

“A sending-off automatically incurs suspension from the subsequent match. The FIFA judicial bodies may impose additional match suspensions and other disciplinary measures.”

“If a player or team official is sent off as a result of a direct or indirect red card (second caution), they will automatically be suspended from their team’s subsequent match. In addition, further sanctions may be imposed.”

More angles of the red card shown to Balogun and the US 🟥 pic.twitter.com/Rh4zjoJTHI

Why was Balogun red-carded?

Balogun was sent off after Video Review for committing a "serious foul" on Bosnia center back Tarik Muharemović, as assessed by referee Raphael Claus.

According to the International Football Association Board (IFAB), the governing body that outlines the laws of the game, “a tackle or challenge that endangers the safety of an opponent or uses excessive force or brutality must be sanctioned as serious foul play.

“Any player who lunges at an opponent in challenging for the ball from the front, from the side or from behind using one or both legs, with excessive force or endangers the safety of an opponent is guilty of serious foul play.”