VICTORY! USA advance past Bosnia and Herzegovina at World Cup

The United States are through to the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16, taking a 2-0 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina on Wednesday at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium behind goals from Folarin Balogun and Malik Tillman.
The Round of 32 result sets up a marquee showdown against Belgium at Seattle Stadium on Monday, with a place in the World Cup quarterfinals at stake.
The match wasn't without adversity, as the US played the final half-hour down a man after Balogun was issued a straight red card on Video Review in the 64th minute while the US protected a 1-0 lead. The AS Monaco striker, who scored the opener on the stroke of halftime, will now be suspended vs. Belgium.
The United States found their initial breakthrough just before halftime, capitalizing on a Bosnia and Herzegovina giveaway in midfield. Tillman's through ball took deflections off two defenders before falling to Balogun, who coolly finished for his team-leading third goal of the tournament.
As they looked to see out the match while down a man, the Americans doubled their advantage in the 82nd minute. Sergiño Dest won a free kick just outside the penalty area and Tillman made Bosnia pay, knuckling home a superb effort to put the result beyond doubt.
Amid much controversy, Balogun was sent off following a collision with Bosnian center back Tarik Muharemović near midfield.
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: The United States were in control before Balogun's red card turned the final half-hour into a tense affair. Despite playing down a man, the Americans dug deep on defense and Tillman scored a massive free kick to advance. Next up is Belgium in Seattle, though Mauricio Pochettino's side will now have to navigate that challenge without Balogun.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Balogun's 64th-minute red card left the outcome hanging in the balance until Tillman buried this superb free kick.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Tillman helped create Balogun's opener, then came to the rescue after the US were reduced to 10 men with his brilliant free kick.
Next Up
- USA: Monday, July 6 vs. Belgium - 8 pm ET | Round of 16
- BIH: End of tournament