VICTORY! USA advance past Bosnia and Herzegovina at World Cup

The United States are through to the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16, taking a 2-0 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina on Wednesday at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium behind goals from Folarin Balogun and Malik Tillman.

The Round of 32 result sets up a marquee showdown against Belgium at Seattle Stadium on Monday, with a place in the World Cup quarterfinals at stake.

The match wasn't without adversity, as the US played the final half-hour down a man after Balogun was issued a straight red card on Video Review in the 64th minute while the US protected a 1-0 lead. The AS Monaco striker, who scored the opener on the stroke of halftime, will now be suspended vs. Belgium.

The United States found their initial breakthrough just before halftime, capitalizing on a Bosnia and Herzegovina giveaway in midfield. Tillman's through ball took deflections off two defenders before falling to Balogun, who coolly finished for his team-leading third goal of the tournament.

As they looked to see out the match while down a man, the Americans doubled their advantage in the 82nd minute. Sergiño Dest won a free kick just outside the penalty area and Tillman made Bosnia pay, knuckling home a superb effort to put the result beyond doubt.