USMNT crave "pro-US crowd" for World Cup qualifier vs. Mexico 

“The fan base has helped us so much. They give us sometimes that extra motivation, that extra push that we need in the toughest parts of the games,” said midfielder Tyler Adams on Thursday. “Relying on the crowd for energy sometimes is something that you need.”

The practice dates back to 2001 when Sunil Gulati and Bruce Arena spearheaded the decision to host Mexico in Columbus in February, an occasion dubbed La Guerra Fria (“the cold war”) after the USMNT won confidently in icy conditions before a crowd carefully curated for boisterous US support. That spawned the 15-year “Dos a Cero” phenomenon and underlined to U.S. Soccer Federation officials the competitive importance of a partisan US stadium environment in a nation where El Tri draw huge numbers of supporters.

Contemporary efforts to ensure maximum home-field advantage for games like Friday’s rematch at TQL Stadium (9:10 pm ET | ESPN2, Univision, TUDN) have grown more elaborate, however, as an in-depth Yahoo! Sports report detailed this week. The federation’s overt avoidance of regions with substantial Mexican-American populations, even as its teams compete for talented dual-eligible players like Ricardo Pepi, came up in coach Gregg Berhalter’s matchday-1 press conference.

“We take pride in having Latino fans, and that's something that's important to us and we hope that in the future, guys like Ricardo Pepi will help us get more Latino fans,” said Berhalter. “When you're talking about a World Cup qualifier, it's really important to have a pro-US crowd, and whether that's Latinos in the stands or not, we want a pro-US crowd. And it's not always easy to ensure that.”

During his own playing days, Berhalter was on the substitutes’ bench for the USMNT’s memorable 3-2 qualifying loss to Honduras in front of a mostly pro-Catrachos crowd at RFK Stadium in 2001. He pointed to that game as well as the 2-0 loss to Costa Rica at Red Bull Arena during the 2018 cycle in explaining the necessity of the federation’s approach.