USMNT call up Nashville's Walker Zimmerman to replace Matt Miazga vs. Costa Rica

Nashville SC defender Walker Zimmerman has been called up to the US men's national team for Wednesday's friendly with Costa Rica after fellow center back Matt Miazga departed the camp ahead of his upcoming wedding.
Zimmerman, the 2020 MLS Defender of the Year, will now have the chance to win his 14th cap for his country as the US look to back up their dramatic Concacaf Nations League final win over Mexico on Sunday.
As a result of an injury suffered in that encounter in Denver, goalkeeper Zack Steffen will also be unavailable against Costa Rica at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah (7 pm ET | ESPN2, TUDN, UniMas). AS Roma and former FC Dallas right back Bryan Reynolds has also been ruled out of the game due to injury.