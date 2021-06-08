USMNT call up Nashville's Walker Zimmerman to replace Matt Miazga vs. Costa Rica

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Nashville SC defender Walker Zimmerman has been called up to the US men's national team for Wednesday's friendly with Costa Rica after fellow center back Matt Miazga departed the camp ahead of his upcoming wedding.

Zimmerman, the 2020 MLS Defender of the Year, will now have the chance to win his 14th cap for his country as the US look to back up their dramatic Concacaf Nations League final win over Mexico on Sunday.

As a result of an injury suffered in that encounter in Denver, goalkeeper Zack Steffen will also be unavailable against Costa Rica at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah (7 pm ET | ESPN2, TUDN, UniMas). AS Roma and former FC Dallas right back Bryan Reynolds has also been ruled out of the game due to injury.

US Men's National Team Walker Zimmerman

Advertising

Related Stories

USA vs. Costa Rica: How to watch and stream, preview for Wednesday's friendly

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
USMNT call up Nashville's Walker Zimmerman to replace Matt Miazga vs. Costa Rica

USMNT call up Nashville's Walker Zimmerman to replace Matt Miazga vs. Costa Rica
Portland Timbers re-sign 2014 SuperDraft pick George Fochive

Portland Timbers re-sign 2014 SuperDraft pick George Fochive
Arlo White to call four Chicago Fire home games this summer

Arlo White to call four Chicago Fire home games this summer
Concacaf Nations League best XI includes 4 USMNT players, Chicago's Calvo
Concacaf Nations League

Concacaf Nations League best XI includes 4 USMNT players, Chicago's Calvo
Don't sleep on Canada's massive World Cup qualifier against Suriname
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Don't sleep on Canada's massive World Cup qualifier against Suriname
Best USA vs. Mexico game of all time? Where the Nations League final ranks
Extratime

Best USA vs. Mexico game of all time? Where the Nations League final ranks
More News
Video
Video
Janelly Farias: Mexican Soccer’s Trailblazer
34:03

Janelly Farias: Mexican Soccer’s Trailblazer
Best US - Mexico game of all-time? Nations League Final recap
1:14:22

Best US - Mexico game of all-time? Nations League Final recap
USA vs. Mexico - Game Highlights
4:08

USA vs. Mexico - Game Highlights
Ethan Horvath with a spectacular save vs. Mexico
0:25

Ethan Horvath with a spectacular save vs. Mexico
More Video
June is Pride Month

June is Pride Month

MLS stands in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community during Pride Month and all year long. We are grateful for the support this community continues to show MLS. We will highlight stories from the LGBTQ+ community and support @AthleteAlly's Playing for Pride campaign throughout June.