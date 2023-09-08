USMNT: Berhalter names starting XI as new cycle begins in St. Louis

How will Gregg Berhalter ensure his second World Cup cycle in charge of the US men’s national team is an improvement on his first?

While it will take months, possibly years, to really answer that question, the USMNT’s head coach did throw one modest curveball the day before his first game back in charge, Saturday’s friendly vs. Uzbekistan at CITYPARK (5:30 pm ET | TNT, Telemundo, Universo & Peackock) in St. Louis: He publicly named his starting XI more than 24 hours in advance.

"Picking up where we left off"

On the one hand, it suggested that the coach is, for now at least, keeping faith in the 4-3-3 formation with twin No. 8s ahead of a single defensive midfielder that was the Yanks’ default for most of his tenure. Depending on whether Luca de la Torre can work through a calf issue to the degree necessary to get the nod at holding midfielder, or must be replaced by FC Dallas alum Tanner Tessmann, the lineup could include as many as six ex-MLSers or products of MLS academies.

On the other, Berhalter’s announcement was a welcome jolt of transparency, albeit one unlikely to be repeated in the competitive matches that lie ahead, and perhaps a sign of learned experiences being put to use.

“Overall, for us, it's just how do we keep moving forward and not being happy with where we were?” said the former Columbus Crew boss, who noted that he expects “a difficult game” from an Uzbek side with some counterattacking weapons. “It's literally in everything, every aspect, it's evolving.

"… If you look at the top teams in the world, they always evolve throughout the years and we want to be in the state of evolving because we know it's going to lead to improvement, whether that's set pieces, whether that's mid-block defending, the consistency in a mid-block [so] that we don't have to high press all game. There's a number of different things that we're starting to talk about.”

Berhalter was separated from the program for the first eight months of the year, an odd limbo imposed by the expiration of his previous contract at the end of 2022 amid the firestorm around his clash with Gio Reyna and his parents over the Borussia Dortmund star’s playing time at the World Cup, and U.S. Soccer’s subsequent investigations.

Since his rehiring over the summer, both players and coaches have reported that the collegial team culture Berhalter helped build was sustained under the interim management stints of assistant coaches Anthony Hudson and BJ Callaghan.

“There's no one person who's bigger than the program. There's no one person who’s bigger than the team. And [Berhalter] touched upon that whenever he came back,” midfield linchpin Weston McKennie said on Thursday. “He said look, it was amazing to be able to see that even though I was gone and whoever stepped in, to realize that the brotherhood was strong, to realize that you guys have the same values, have the same approach to the game with just the intensity, the way that we fight, the way that we want to win games.