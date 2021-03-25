USMNT 4, Jamaica 1 | 2021 International Friendly Recap

A golazo from Sergino Dest and a second-half tally from Brenden Aaronson were the catalysts as the US men's national team took a 4-1 victory in their friendly against Concacaf adversary Jamaica in Wiener Neustadt, Austria on Thursday.

LA Galaxy midfielder Sebastian Lletget had both of the other goals from the US, striking for a late brace to provide separation after Jamaica found their lone goal of the match courtesy of Swansea City forward Jamal Lowe.

Dest got the first of the match for the US with a legitimate stunner, collecting the ball near midfield and making a charging run before unleashing a perfectly placed shot from distance that curled into the net in the 34th minute. Aaronson added the second in the 53rd after entering the match as a second-half substitute for Christian Pulisic, finishing off a point-blank look off a feed from forward Josh Sargent.

The Reggae Boyz would strike back in the 70th-minute though, as Lowe cut the lead in half with a well-taken chipped goal, spoiling the clean sheet for current Manchester City and former Columbus Crew SC goalkeeper Zack Steffen.