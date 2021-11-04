"Useless question": SKC coach Peter Vermes disputes tired legs as shaping Austin loss

Vermes believed Wednesday's performance, which resulted in a second consecutive defeat, was more about early mentality than any physical wear. Austin's surge to a 2-0 lead by the 22nd minute, through goals from Sebastian Driussi and Julio Cascante , suggested as much.

"I think that the players are professionals and they have to find a way to start the game better. It’s as simple as can be," Vermes said. "There are times when you can have external motivation and there are times when you can have internal motivation. Normally it’s internal. As a pro athlete it’s internal motivation. It was a mistake on the team’s part and now they’ve gotta fight for the next game. That’s the way it goes. That’s the way this business is."