USA vs. Oman: How to watch & stream, preview of international friendly

The US men's national team concludes their September friendly slate when hosting Oman on Tuesday evening at Allianz Field, home of Minnesota United FC .

Until then, each opportunity is crucial as the USMNT continue building towards co-hosting the 2026 World Cup and establishing a core roster to seize that opportunity.

Tougher tests await in the October international window, when head coach Gregg Berhalter's team will host Germany (Oct. 14) and Ghana (Oct. 17) for friendlies on home soil.

The USMNT began Berhalter's second stint in charge with a 3-0 win over Uzbekistan on Saturday night at St. Louis CITY SC's CITYPARK. While the final scoreline looks convincing on paper, the attack didn't quite click until second-half stoppage time goals from Ricardo Pepi and Christian Pulisic put the game out of reach.

The Uzbekistan result leaves plenty for the USMNT to mull over, especially with midfield standouts Tyler Adams and Giovanni Reyna not in the squad as they recover from injury. They'd surely provide a spark, though Pulisic, Tim Weah, Weston McKennie, Folarin Balogun and more leave plenty of danger pieces to break down an opponent.