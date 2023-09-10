USA vs. Oman: How to watch & stream, preview of international friendly

The US men's national team concludes their September friendly slate when hosting Oman on Tuesday evening at Allianz Field, home of Minnesota United FC.
How to watch and stream
- English: TNT
- Spanish: Universo & Peacock
When
- Tuesday, Sept. 12 | 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT
Where
- Allianz Field | St. Paul, Minnesota
Tougher tests await in the October international window, when head coach Gregg Berhalter's team will host Germany (Oct. 14) and Ghana (Oct. 17) for friendlies on home soil.
Until then, each opportunity is crucial as the USMNT continue building towards co-hosting the 2026 World Cup and establishing a core roster to seize that opportunity.
The USMNT began Berhalter's second stint in charge with a 3-0 win over Uzbekistan on Saturday night at St. Louis CITY SC's CITYPARK. While the final scoreline looks convincing on paper, the attack didn't quite click until second-half stoppage time goals from Ricardo Pepi and Christian Pulisic put the game out of reach.
The Uzbekistan result leaves plenty for the USMNT to mull over, especially with midfield standouts Tyler Adams and Giovanni Reyna not in the squad as they recover from injury. They'd surely provide a spark, though Pulisic, Tim Weah, Weston McKennie, Folarin Balogun and more leave plenty of danger pieces to break down an opponent.
Against Oman, a couple of key lineup decisions await. Star goalkeeper Matt Turner has returned to England, perhaps signaling a first-ever cap for Inter Miami CF standout Drake Callender. And midfielder Luca de la Torre suffered a broken nose against Uzbekistan, possibly opening the door for Inter Miami homegrown Benjamin Cremaschi to see minutes on Tuesday (though it wouldn't cap-tie him).
Oman, at No. 73 in the FIFA World Rankings, can hardly be considered a juggernaut. But the Uzbekistan match showed the USMNT can't afford to take anybody lightly, a lesson they continually confront in Concacaf as well.
The Reds are preparing to compete in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, and boast a domestic-based roster that has players from top Oman Professional League teams. Forward Muhsen Al-Ghassani, midfielder Harib Al-Saadi and goalkeeper Faiz Al-Rushaidi are among their most experienced players.
Oman are yet to qualify for a World Cup and instead count 2009 and 2017 Gulf Cup titles as their biggest accomplishments in international soccer. At the upcoming AFC Asian Cup, they're hoping to build off a Round-of-16 finish in 2019.