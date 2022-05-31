USA vs. Morocco: How to watch & stream, preview of World Cup preparation friendly

With a World Cup bid secured, preparations are truly underway for the US men’s national team .

Here’s what awaits the Yanks in Ohio after placing third in the Concacaf Octagonal earlier this year.

The encounter, played at FC Cincinnati ’s TQL Stadium, is one of four matches (and two friendlies) the USMNT will play during the upcoming international window. They’ll play another two preparation games overseas during the September window, giving them six tune-ups in total.

For head coach Gregg Berhalter’s squad, the six-month sprint to Qatar 2022 begins with a June 1 friendly against fellow participant Morocco, one of Africa’s strongest sides.

The USMNT are back in a World Cup for the first time since Brazil 2014 after a galling miss on Concacaf’s final day of qualifying for Russia 2018. With those demons exorcised, it’s time for one of the world’s youngest national teams to get ready for the world’s biggest stage.

Berhalter’s named a 26-man roster for this camp, which was reduced by one after an ankle injury forced CF Montréal midfielder Djordje Mihailovic to drop out amid a fantastic MLS campaign. Manchester City goalkeeper Zack Steffen is also out due to family reasons, with NYCFC’s Sean Johnson replacing him.

What’s left is a somewhat first-choice team, one that’s weathering its fair share of injuries. So don’t expect an ideal XI, but standouts like Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic, RB Leipzig midfielder Tyler Adams and Nashville SC center back Walker Zimmerman are rearing to go.