USA roster prediction: Who will play at Paris 2024 Olympics?

In terms of projecting the future success of various national teams, they’re probably right. In terms of prestige and the ability to capture hearts, minds and eyeballs? Well, the Olympics are the Olympics. There’s a reason FIFA goes out of its way, as an organization, to try to keep it from competing with the World Cup.

The Olympics are a great and fun tournament, but also a weird one because of the cold war between FIFA and the IOC. The short version is that, on the men’s side, FIFA very much does not want to boost something that could conceivably compete with the World Cup in terms of prestige. So they’ve instead attempted to denude it, and if you ask a certain subset of fans/players/coaches/team executives, they’d tell you the U-20 World Cup is actually a more important tournament in the grand scheme of things.

Let’s recap how we got here and what the parameters for the team are:

The United States qualified for the Olympics for the first time in forever and the tournament is sneaking up on us real quick. It takes place this summer in Paris, running from the end of July to mid-August.

I feel like all of that is important to understand. Now, let’s take a look at the roster situation facing head coach Marko Mitrović. Bear in mind rosters are limited to 18 players with two goalkeepers, which means that positional versatility will be paramount.

Brady ’s the obvious choice should either not be available. And it seems pretty unlikely the US brain trust would use an overage player here.

This one’s pretty easy. Slonina’s had a pretty good year as a still-teenaged shot-stopper in the Belgian top flight, while Schulte ’s the most comfortable of any of the available ‘keepers in distribution. Plus, he wins things.

Given the three good choices here (four if you count former Atlanta homegrown George Bello), I will be aghast if an overage player is tapped at this spot.

Also, bear in mind Kristoffer Lund is age-eligible. However, my understanding of FIFA’s bylaws is he’s cap-tied to Denmark at the U-23 age group, and is only eligible for the US at the full national team level.

Gómez has been a regular with this group and it wouldn’t be shocking if he got into the mix.

Wiley is an obvious choice at back-up here for his attacking ability, plus his usefulness as a true left winger (or even as an inverted right winger in a pinch). Honestly, he might even start – he’s that good going forward.

Tolkin ’s been a regular with this group and is finally getting a chance to play actual soccer this year at the club level. He’s wildly experienced for a 21-year-old with nearly 11,000 pro minutes, and he’s shown the ability to add value both with and against the ball.

Roster projection

Maximilian Dietz (Greuther Fürth)

Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC)

Mark McKenzie (Genk)

Also in the mix

George Campbell (CF Montréal)

Jalen Neal (LA Galaxy)

Jonathan Tomkinson (Bradford City)

I will be aghast if we don’t take two overage players here. No offense to Campbell, Dietz or Neal, all three of whom have good futures. None of that trio are ready to play significant minutes for a team with medal hopes in Paris.

If we presume Tim Ream, Chris Richards, Miles Robinson and Cameron Carter-Vickers are the top four on the USMNT depth chart, and thus the four who will be called in for this summer’s Copa América, and that none of the four will be asked to also play in the Olympics, that rules them out.

I have Walker Zimmerman (if he can ever get healthy) and Mark McKenzie as the next two on the current US CB depth chart. There is, I suppose, a chance one or neither would be released, but 1) MLS teams almost always play nice with the US program, so I’d be shocked if Zimmerman was prevented from going should he be called, and 2) Genk are a selling club and the Olympics are a hell of a shop window, so I bet they’d play nice with McKenzie, should he be called.

I also quite like the potential pairing: Zimmerman is aerially dominant, which covers for a relative McKenzie weakness, while McKenzie is a very good-bordering-on-excellent distributor, which Zimmerman is not.

Auston Trusty (Sheffield United) could be a good shout here given his Philadelphia Union-centric history with McKenzie, though I would not count on him being released to participate. If the US are forced to go deeper into the overage player pool… maybe Seattle’s Jackson Ragen?