US youth international goalkeeper David Ochoa training with Mexico

Ochoa is an American-Mexican dual-national. He was on the USMNT's 23-man roster for the Concacaf Nations League Finals in June, though didn't make his senior-team debut. Now, a source tells MLSsoccer.com that he's doing his due diligence, checking out the Mexico set-up and keeping his options open at the international level. Ochoa isn't eligible for Mexico's Gold Cup squad, with the tournament kicking off on Saturday.

The 20-year-old has represented the United States at various youth levels, most recently as the starting goalkeeper in the US U-23s' failed Olympic Qualifying campaign last March. He's also made appearances at the U-16, U-18 and U-20 levels.

Ochoa, a budding Real Salt Lake academy product, has made 11 MLS appearances, including emerging as RSL's first-choice starter in 2021. In 2019 he was the starting goalkeeper for Real Monarchs, RSL's USL Championship affiliate, and guided them to the league title. In 2018 he trained with Manchester United and went on a few trials in Europe.

The United States have several leading options at goalkeeper, including Zack Steffen (Manchester City), Matt Turner (New England Revolution) and Ethan Horvath, who's poised to join a new club. Those three players are all between 26 and 27 years old, typically the beginning of a goalkeeper's peak years.

Meanwhile, Mexico legend Memo Ochoa is still El Tri's first choice in goal, but he turns 36 this week. He was left off the Gold Cup squad, though the three goalkeepers called up by Tata Martino are all in the twilight of their career. Alfredo Talavera (38), Rodolfo Cota (34) and Jonathan Orozco (35) will compete for minutes this month.