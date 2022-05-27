United for Uvalde: MLS clubs to honor victims, how to donate

Austin FC , FC Dallas and Houston Dynamo FC will honor the victims of Tuesday’s mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas by wearing a remembrance patch on their jerseys during their MLS Week 14 matches this weekend.

FC Dallas will don their patches in their Saturday night travels to face Orlando City SC (7:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+), while Austin will wear theirs on their travels to face the LA Galaxy on Sunday (6 pm ET | UniMas, TUDN, Twitter).

Additionally, each of the three MLS clubs are donating funds to the Robb Elementary School Memorial Fund created at First State Bank of Uvalde to assist the victims, their families and the Uvalde community.

Club leaders speak out

Austin FC president Andy Loughnane: “Uvalde holds a special place in the heart of our club and our ownership group. While soccer feels small in the wake of this tragedy, we hope that by coming together with some of our fellow Texas clubs in FC Dallas, Houston Dynamo FC and the Houston Dash, we can honor the victims and offer some much-needed support to the community.”

FC Dallas president Dan Hunt: “We are all devastated by the tragic shooting in Uvalde. We are proud to come together in this effort with Austin FC, Houston Dynamo FC and the Houston Dash but this is much bigger than just a Texas tragedy. We have a national issue with gun violence and it is time to put a stop to these heinous acts.”