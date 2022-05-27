United for Uvalde: MLS clubs to honor victims, how to donate

Austin FC, FC Dallas and Houston Dynamo FC will honor the victims of Tuesday’s mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas by wearing a remembrance patch on their jerseys during their MLS Week 14 matches this weekend.
Houston Dash, the Dynamo's sister club in the NWSL, will also participate in their upcoming league match.
Additionally, each of the three MLS clubs are donating funds to the Robb Elementary School Memorial Fund created at First State Bank of Uvalde to assist the victims, their families and the Uvalde community.
Fans are invited to donate to the fund, and for more information on how to donate, please visit FSBUvalde.com.
The Dynamo will wear the remembrance patch on Saturday in their visit to Real Salt Lake (9:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+)
FC Dallas will don their patches in their Saturday night travels to face Orlando City SC (7:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+), while Austin will wear theirs on their travels to face the LA Galaxy on Sunday (6 pm ET | UniMas, TUDN, Twitter).
Club leaders speak out
Austin FC president Andy Loughnane: “Uvalde holds a special place in the heart of our club and our ownership group. While soccer feels small in the wake of this tragedy, we hope that by coming together with some of our fellow Texas clubs in FC Dallas, Houston Dynamo FC and the Houston Dash, we can honor the victims and offer some much-needed support to the community.”
FC Dallas president Dan Hunt: “We are all devastated by the tragic shooting in Uvalde. We are proud to come together in this effort with Austin FC, Houston Dynamo FC and the Houston Dash but this is much bigger than just a Texas tragedy. We have a national issue with gun violence and it is time to put a stop to these heinous acts.”
Houston Dynamo FC majority owner Ted Segal: "For all of us, the horrific scenes in Uvalde are the latest example of an ongoing problem facing our country. However, for the loved ones of the children and teachers who lost their lives on Tuesday, it was a singular tragedy that will be felt for a lifetime. Our club stands with our counterparts in Austin and Dallas in an effort to offer some measure of comfort to the families, survivors and the entire Uvalde community. Beyond the efforts of our soccer clubs, we urge our elected officials to take meaningful action to honor the lives needlessly lost in Uvalde and in preventable shootings across the United States."
Additional support
Austin FC: For the month of June, the Robb Elementary School Fund will be the beneficiary of Austin FC’s Verde Store roundup program. For information on the fund and to learn more about how you can help, visit www.austinfc.com/uvalde.
FC Dallas: The FC Dallas Foundation will auction the game-worn, autographed jerseys players will wear against Orlando with proceeds benefiting the Robb Elementary Memorial Fund.
Houston Dynamo FC: Dynamo Charities, the official 501(c)(3) non-profit arm of the Houston Dynamo Football Club, will auction the game-worn jerseys that the team’s players will wear against Real Salt Lake with proceeds benefiting the Robb Elementary Memorial Fund.