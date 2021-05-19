UEFA Euro 2020 squads: See every MLS player called up

A summer full of international soccer is quickly approaching, and kicking it off will be the delayed European Championship. A number of MLS' European players are in the mix to participate for their national teams at this edition of the tournament, which runs from June 11 to July 11 across the continent.
Below is a guide to which MLS players will be in Europe this June and July, updating as national teams reveal their preliminary and final rosters for the tournament.
- Przemyslaw Frankowski (Poland)
- Szabolcs Schon (Hungary - preliminary roster)
- Robin Lod (Finland - preliminary roster)
- Jukka Raitala (Finland - preliminary roster)
- Lassi Lappalainen (Finland - preliminary roster)
- Daniel Gazdag (Hungary - preliminary roster)