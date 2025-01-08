Columbus Crew sign winger Lassi Lappalainen

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
The Columbus Crew have signed winger Lassi Lappalainen through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026, the club announced Wednesday.
The 26-year-old Finland international was a free agent after spending the past six seasons with CF Montréal, where he posted 15g/15a in 99 regular-season appearances.
At Columbus, Lappalainen will be reunited with head coach Wilfried Nancy, who led CFMTL to a club-record 65 points in 2022 before taking over the Crew the following season.
"Lassi’s ability to play multiple positions makes him a valuable addition to our group," said general manager Issa Tall.
"Lassi brings with him a wealth of experience and familiarity with the demands of our style of play, and we look forward to integrating him into our squad when preseason gets underway next week."
Columbus begin their 2025 season on Feb. 22 at home against Chicago Fire FC (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). As defending Leagues Cup champions, they'll enter the Concacaf Champions Cup in early March.
