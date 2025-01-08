Columbus Crew sign winger Lassi Lappalainen

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The Columbus Crew have signed winger Lassi Lappalainen through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026, the club announced Wednesday.

The 26-year-old Finland international was a free agent after spending the past six seasons with CF Montréal, where he posted 15g/15a in 99 regular-season appearances.

At Columbus, Lappalainen will be reunited with head coach Wilfried Nancy, who led CFMTL to a club-record 65 points in 2022 before taking over the Crew the following season.

"Lassi’s ability to play multiple positions makes him a valuable addition to our group," said general manager Issa Tall.

"Lassi brings with him a wealth of experience and familiarity with the demands of our style of play, and we look forward to integrating him into our squad when preseason gets underway next week."