Tyler Adams: USMNT midfield can "dominate games” with Weston McKennie & Yunus Musah

When the US men’s national team gathered in Nashville for the start of the Concacaf Octagonal World Cup qualifying round nearly five months ago, influential midfielder Tyler Adams set what seemed like logical expectations for his talented side’s opening matches – visits to El Salvador and Honduras sandwiched around a home date with Canada .

“[But] when you start to look too far ahead, and I'm already thinking about playing in a game against Canada, that's overlooking a good opponent in El Salvador, where we went to El Salvador and drew. So I don't want to have the mindset of looking too far ahead and creating a distraction for myself. I want to stay focused on exactly what's in front of me and what the aim of the target is.”

“I mean, I will tell you right away, I don't ever go into a game and say I want to tie or not get maximum points. For me, the whole point of playing and competing is you want to win and get three points,” Adams told reporters in a Tuesday afternoon media availability.

Perhaps head coach Gregg Berhalter thought Adams’ honesty backfired, because he and his players have constantly, insistently repeated variations on the phrase “one game at a time” ever since. That mantra has returned in force this week as the Yanks prepare to meet that same trio of opponents in the reverse fixtures, starting with Thursday’s clash with Los Cuscatlecos at Lower.com Field in Columbus (7 pm ET | ESPN2, UniMas, TUDN,).

That trio of games turned out to be tricky, with a frustrated USMNT forced to settle for draws in the first two matches before requiring a ferocious second-half comeback to beat Honduras and instead come away with five points.

“The expectations are different with the league we’re [Fulham] in at the moment, but playing in a winning team that goes on and feels like they should be winning every game, dominating every game, you do have a different mindset and it's definitely a confidence booster,” said Robinson on Monday. “And that is similar to how I feel with the US, because I’ll back the team that we have against any other team that we're going to play against. So the confidence I have in everyone else and myself on the pitch is a lot higher.”

Antonee Robinson is a regular contributor for a surging Fulham side currently five points clear atop the English Championship. Chris Richards (Hoffenheim), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) and Brenden Aaronson (RB Salzburg) have racked up quality minutes for prominent European clubs this season and many among the United States’ MLS-based contingent are coming off career years.

Nonetheless, the squad is riding a strong undercurrent of optimism and belief, thanks in large part to the performances and playing time many key contributors are enjoying at club level.

El Salvador and Honduras are currently stuck at the bottom of the Ocho standings and Sunday’s visit to Canada at Tim Horton’s Field in Hamilton is a much-anticipated meeting of the eight-team group’s current leaders. But taking maximum points at home has long been considered central to the recipe for successful qualification, making the game-by-game mindset a must in the USMNT’s eyes.

Perhaps none are flying as high as the “MMA” central-midfield of Adams, Weston McKennie and Yunus Musah.

Adams has earned the trust of Dominico Tedesco since the Italian-German manager took charge of RB Leipzig in the wake of Jesse Marsch’s departure. McKennie is “probably in the form of his life,” in Berhalter’s words, doing a bit of everything – including some clutch goals – for Juventus. And Musah has clambered his way up the pecking order at CF Valencia, starting in their last three La Liga matches and scoring his first goal of the season at Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

“Right now Weston is scoring goals for fun, so I'm going to hold him to it and put a little bit of extra pressure on him that he needs to score some goals now,” said Adams with a smile. “So every time we get a set piece and there's a good delivery, I'm thinking that he's going to score. And as far as Yunus, obviously, he's had a great performance and a big game for his club and to see him playing regularly now at Valencia is super important as well.