Twellman's Takes: Who are the most disappointing teams in 2024?

MLS has seen plenty of turnaround campaigns, a few of which are the subject of this week's Offside episode. But as we approach Matchday 11, teams are becoming what their record says they are.
As such, Taylor Twellman argues these are the most disappointing teams of 2024.
- San Jose Earthquakes: Luchi Gonzalez's team has the worst record in MLS.
- New England Revolution: Caleb Porter has one of the worst records for a new coach in MLS history.
- Nashville SC: A quiet offseason did little to address glaring needs.
- Seattle Sounders FC: A preseason favorite sits 12th in the Western Conference.