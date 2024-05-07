Twellman's Takes: Which team is the biggest surprise of 2024?

MLS is a league of parity, which means nearly every year a few teams vastly exceed expectations. Just look at 2023's Houston Dynamo FC (US Open Cup champions) and St. Louis CITY SC (No. 1 seed in the Western Conference).
2024's been no different, and as the season approaches the 1/3 mark, Taylor Twellman makes a case for four teams as the most pleasant surprises of the year.
- Real Salt Lake: Riding a best-ever campaign from Chicho Arango to first place in the Western Conference.
- Minnesota United FC: Second place in the Western Conference despite the continued absence of star playmaker Emanuel Reynoso.
- Charlotte FC: 4W-1L-1D at home, the Crown have turned Bank of America Stadium into a fortress.
- Toronto FC: Last year's Wooden Spoon winners seem to have repaired a broken locker room and sit third in the Eastern Conference.