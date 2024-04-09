Offside with Taylor Twellman

Twellman's Takes: What's going on with Columbus Crew star Cucho Hernández?

MLSsoccer staff

Reigning MLS Cup champions Columbus Crew were cruising heading into their Matchday 6 fixture at Charlotte FC.

With a 3W-0L-1D record, a place in the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals vs. Tigres UANL and star striker Cucho Hernández in blazing-hot form – Wilfried Nancy's side looked every bit like the best team in the league and a real CCC threat.

But since Cucho was subbed off late in their 2-0 loss to Charlotte, the vibe has been off in Columbus. Most notably, their prolific No. 9 was suspended by Nancy for unknown reasons, missing one league match and Leg 1 against Tigres, a 1-1 home draw.

That latter result leaves the Crew needing a win or at least a two-goal draw at Tigres' Estadio Universitario on Tuesday (8:15 pm ET | FS1, ViX). And while Cucho has returned, his goalless, red-card performance vs. D.C. United last Saturday left a lot to be desired.

Can Columbus regain form in time to save their CCC run? Was a two-game suspension warranted? Or worth it? Taylor Twellman dishes.

📺 Twellman's Takes Matchday 8 full episode

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Offside with Taylor Twellman Columbus Crew Matchday Juan Camilo Hernández Suárez

Related Stories

Twellman's Takes: "No excuses" for Sporting KC vs. Miami at Arrowhead Stadium
John Herdman on mission to turn Toronto FC into an "apex predator"
Twellman's Takes: El Tráfico power balance shifting towards LA Galaxy
More News
More News
Early-season stat darlings: Which players do the underlying numbers love?
Voices: Joseph Lowery

Early-season stat darlings: Which players do the underlying numbers love?
CF Montréal's Nathan Saliba fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee
Disciplinary Committee Decision

CF Montréal's Nathan Saliba fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee
Young Players: Who were the standouts in Matchday 8?
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Young Players: Who were the standouts in Matchday 8?
Brad Guzan does the unexpected for Atlanta United | Energy Moment of the Matchday
Energy Moment of the Matchday

Brad Guzan does the unexpected for Atlanta United | Energy Moment of the Matchday
Power Rankings: New York Red Bulls take over, Philadelphia Union remain undefeated

Power Rankings: New York Red Bulls take over, Philadelphia Union remain undefeated
More News
Video
Video
Energy Moment of the Matchday 8: Brad Guzan
0:40

Energy Moment of the Matchday 8: Brad Guzan
Disciplinary Committee: 04.06.24 CLB-DC Hernandez Failure to leave field 75min
1:13

Disciplinary Committee: 04.06.24 CLB-DC Hernandez Failure to leave field 75min
Disciplinary Committee: 04.06.24 SEA-MTL Saliba Failure to leave field 53min
1:14

Disciplinary Committee: 04.06.24 SEA-MTL Saliba Failure to leave field 53min
Twellman's Takes: What's going on with Columbus Crew star Cucho Hernández?
2:03

Twellman's Takes: What's going on with Columbus Crew star Cucho Hernández?
More Video