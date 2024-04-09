Twellman's Takes: What's going on with Columbus Crew star Cucho Hernández?

Reigning MLS Cup champions Columbus Crew were cruising heading into their Matchday 6 fixture at Charlotte FC.

With a 3W-0L-1D record, a place in the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals vs. Tigres UANL and star striker Cucho Hernández in blazing-hot form – Wilfried Nancy's side looked every bit like the best team in the league and a real CCC threat.

But since Cucho was subbed off late in their 2-0 loss to Charlotte, the vibe has been off in Columbus. Most notably, their prolific No. 9 was suspended by Nancy for unknown reasons, missing one league match and Leg 1 against Tigres, a 1-1 home draw.

That latter result leaves the Crew needing a win or at least a two-goal draw at Tigres' Estadio Universitario on Tuesday (8:15 pm ET | FS1, ViX). And while Cucho has returned, his goalless, red-card performance vs. D.C. United last Saturday left a lot to be desired.