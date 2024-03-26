Twellman's Takes: Seattle Sounders look "lost" without João Paulo

Seattle Sounders FC are winless (0W-2L-2D) through four matches of the 2024 MLS season and sit bottom of the Western Conference – rare territory for one of the league's most historically dominant sides.

Saturday's 3-2 loss at the previously winless San Jose Earthquakes didn't settle nerves around the Emerald City. And the nature of that loss – mounting a two-goal second-half comeback to tie the match and then conceding the game-winner just one minute later – stung even worse.